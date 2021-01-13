Russell Gray Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Russell Gray has Died .

Russell Gray has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Russell Gray, the veteran Sterling first selectman https://t.co/37zoZQ3oxK — CCM (@CCMAdvocacy) January 13, 2021

CCM @CCMAdvocacy Our thoughts and prayers are with Russell Gray, the veteran Sterling first selectman