Russia-Ukraine War: Why hasn’t Russia become weak even after more than 450 days?

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been raging since 2014. Despite international sanctions, diplomatic pressure and military intervention by NATO, Russia has not shown any sign of weakening. In fact, it continues to hold its ground and support its separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

The role of military technology

One of the reasons why Russia has been able to sustain its military campaign for such a long time is its advanced military technology. The country has invested heavily in modernizing its armed forces, including the development of state-of-the-art weapons, electronic warfare systems, and cyber capabilities. This has given Russia a significant advantage on the battlefield, allowing it to conduct precise operations and counter any threats posed by its opponents.

Control of natural resources

Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and gas, and it has used its control over these resources to gain leverage over Ukraine and other neighboring countries. By controlling the supply of energy, Russia can exert economic pressure on its neighbors, forcing them to comply with its demands. This has allowed Russia to continue funding its military campaign in Ukraine and maintaining its influence over the region.

Domestic support for the war

Despite the economic hardships caused by international sanctions and the cost of the war in Ukraine, the Russian public has largely supported the government’s actions. President Putin has been able to portray the conflict as a defense of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine, which resonates with many Russians who view Ukraine as part of their historical and cultural sphere. This support has allowed Putin to maintain his grip on power and continue his aggressive foreign policy.

The weakness of Ukraine

Finally, it is important to note that the ongoing conflict has been fueled in part by the weakness of Ukraine. The country has been beset by political instability, corruption, and economic turmoil, which has made it difficult for the government to effectively respond to Russia’s military aggression. Additionally, Ukraine’s military capabilities are limited compared to Russia’s, making it difficult for the country to defend itself against a well-equipped and experienced opponent.

Conclusion

The war between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of ending anytime soon. While international pressure and diplomatic efforts may help to deescalate the conflict, it is clear that Russia’s military capabilities and control over natural resources give it a significant advantage over its opponent. Only time will tell how this conflict will end, but for now, it seems that Russia will continue to maintain its position of strength in the region.

