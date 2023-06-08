Russia Urges the UN’s Highest Court to Reject Ukraine’s Claims on Crimea and Terrorism Financing.

Russia Urges UN Court to Dismiss Ukraine’s Claims on Crimea and Terrorism Funding

Russia has recently called on the top United Nations court to reject Ukraine’s case against them over Crimea and terrorism funding. The country’s representatives are claiming that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) does not have jurisdiction over the matter, and that Ukraine is abusing its power by bringing the case forward.

The ICJ is set to hold hearings in The Hague later this year, where Ukraine is expected to present evidence that Russia has been supporting pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine, and is also responsible for the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

However, Russia has dismissed these allegations, stating that Ukraine has no evidence to support their claims, and that the ICJ should dismiss the case altogether.

This ongoing dispute between the two nations has been ongoing for several years, and tensions remain high as both sides continue to accuse the other of wrongdoing. The outcome of the ICJ’s decision will have significant implications for the future of Ukraine and Russia’s relationship.

International Court of Justice Crimea annexation Terrorism financing Ukraine-Russia conflict United Nations Security Council