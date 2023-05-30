Russian Delegation Meets with Tunisian Electoral Authorities, Raising Concerns of Moscow’s Growing Influence in Tunisia

Kaïs Saïed’s authoritarianism and Russia’s growing influence in Tunisia : Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed

In December 2022, Tunisia welcomed a delegation from the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation to monitor and analyze the legislative elections. This was the first-ever delegation of its kind from Russia, and its arrival came as the European Parliament announced it would not observe the electoral process, citing concerns about President Kaïs Saïed’s increasingly authoritarian rule. While Tunisia has sought support from non-Western nations in recent years, its rapprochement with Russia raises alarm bells in Europe and the United States. Moscow has been expanding its influence in Africa, relying on military power, cultural diplomacy, and traditional diplomacy to establish partnerships and sell military equipment. Tunisia, which has long remained closed to cooperation with Russia, is now more open than ever to Moscow’s ambitions. While Russia’s cultural and tourism initiatives appear to be apolitical, traditional diplomacy and military partnerships could lead to a complete paradigm shift in Tunisia’s foreign policy and make Moscow a major ally.

