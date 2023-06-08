Russian man mauled to death by tiger shark in Egypt

Russian man : Russian man mauled to death in rare shark attack in Egypt

A Russian man was killed in a shark attack off the Red Sea resorts in Egypt on Thursday, according to reports from both the Egyptian and Russian authorities. The victim was attacked by a tiger shark in the waters near Hurghada, and after the incident, a 74-kilometer stretch of coastline was closed until Sunday. The shark responsible for the attack has since been caught and is being examined in a laboratory to determine the reasons for the attack. The victim has been identified as a Russian citizen by the Russian Consulate in Hurghada. Witnesses to the attack reported that the man was in the water before being attacked by the shark and dragged under. The incident was captured on video and circulated online. The Russian Consulate General in the city urged Russian tourists to be vigilant when swimming and to adhere to any swimming bans imposed by local authorities.

News Source : The Feed

