“Russian rocket in Polish airspace”: Russian-Made Rocket Identified Upon Entering Polish Airspace

An aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda has claimed that the object that entered Poland’s airspace last year and was found in April was a Russian-made rocket. The nose of the rocket has been found and is being examined by experts. The rocket was most probably intended to confuse Ukraine’s air defence systems in trying to repel Russian attacks.

News Source : Zoey Khalid

