“Russian rocket in Polish airspace”: Russian-Made Rocket Identified Upon Entering Polish Airspace

“Russian rocket in Polish airspace”: Russian-Made Rocket Identified Upon Entering Polish Airspace

Posted on May 20, 2023

An aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda has claimed that the object that entered Poland’s airspace last year and was found in April was a Russian-made rocket. The nose of the rocket has been found and is being examined by experts. The rocket was most probably intended to confuse Ukraine’s air defence systems in trying to repel Russian attacks.

News Source : Zoey Khalid

1. Russian rocket in Polish airspace
2. Airspace violation by Russian-made rocket
3. Rocket identified in Poland from Russia
4. Security breach by Russian rocket in Poland
5. Monitoring Russian-made rockets in Polish airspace

Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *