Russian strike on Ukrainian clinic today : Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic in Dnipro leaves one dead and 15 injured

Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic in Dnipro leaves one dead and 15 injured today 2023.

A missile strike hit a clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one person and injuring 15 others, including at least two children. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack a “crime against humanity” and posted a video showing heavily damaged buildings. Russia denies accusations that its soldiers have committed war crimes in Ukraine, but did not comment on the reported air strikes. Ukraine is said to have struck two regions in southern Russia with a rocket and a drone.

News Source : euronews

Russian strike Ukrainian clinic Dnipro Injured International conflict