“Russian tourist attacked” : Russian tourist attacked by guards at Pattaya go-go bar

A Russian tourist was attacked by guards at a go-go bar on Pattaya’s walking street early Sunday, resulting in injuries, according to police in Chon Buri. The incident was reported to Pattaya police at around 3.30am and witnesses said the man had left the bar without paying his bill, leading to a heated argument with two or three guards who then attacked him in front of onlookers. The Russian tourist was taken to the police station to file a complaint and police are reviewing security footage to identify the attackers.

Read Full story : Russian tourist attacked by Pattaya go-go bar guards /

News Source : Chaiyot Pupattanapong

“Pattaya go-go bar assault” “Russian tourist attacked in Thailand” “Violence against tourists in Pattaya” “Tourist safety in Pattaya” “Pattaya bar staff violence”