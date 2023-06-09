Russian Tourist Fatally Attacked by Shark at Egyptian Red Sea Resort







Shark Attack in Egypt: Russian Man Killed at Red Sea Resort

A Russian man was tragically killed in a shark attack while vacationing at a Red Sea resort in Egypt. The attack occurred while the man was swimming in the waters off the coast of the resort.Local authorities have confirmed the incident and are currently investigating the circumstances of the attack. It is unclear what type of shark was responsible for the attack and whether any measures will be taken to prevent future incidents.This is not the first shark attack to occur in the Red Sea. In recent years, there have been several reported incidents of shark attacks on tourists and locals in the area.Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim.