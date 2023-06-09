Russian tourist Vladimir Popov killed in shark attack in Egypt

Vladimir Popov shark attack victim : Russian tourist Vladimir Popov killed by shark in Egypt beach attack

On Thursday, a tiger shark attacked and killed a Russian tourist while he was swimming in the waters of Dream Beach Sheraton resort in Hurghada, Egypt. This unfortunate incident marks the first fatality of 2023 due to a shark bite. Witnesses captured the attack on video as the tourist was repeatedly charged by the shark, ultimately resulting in his death. The victim, identified as Vladimir Popov, was taken to Hurghada General Hospital for urgent treatment, but unfortunately, he could not be saved. According to sources, the attack was caused by merchants discarding animal remains into the sea, which attracted sharks to the area for feeding. Some witnesses also claimed that the shark injured two other tourists. It is essential to note that the likelihood of dying from a shark attack in the USA is minimal, with only 1 in 3,748,067 chances of it happening.

Read Full story : Video: Russian tourist killed by tiger shark in the Red Sea /

News Source : Diario AS

Red Sea shark attack Russian tourist death Red Sea Shark attack fatalities in the Red Sea Red Sea shark safety precautions Red Sea beach safety guidelines