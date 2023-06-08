Russian woman rescued from 50-metre deep gorge in Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Police

Vera Litvinov – Russian woman rescued after falling into deep gorge in Manali : Russian Woman Rescued After Falling into Gorge in Manali, Himachal Pradesh; Identified as Vera Litvinov

A Russian woman named Vera Litvinov was rescued by the Manali police on Thursday after she slipped and fell into a 50-metre deep gorge while visiting the Khoh Waterfall from Old Manali with her friend, Iurii Iarovoi. The police received information about the incident at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday and quickly formed a team to rescue the injured Litvinov. The team, which included a local rescue team headed by Jogi, trekked for two to three hours to reach the spot and bring Litvinov back to Manali on a stretcher. Litvinov is currently undergoing treatment for her serious injuries.

News Source : ANI

Himachal Pradesh rescue mission Russian woman saved by Indian police Gorge accident in India news International rescue operation in Himachal Police heroism in Himachal Pradesh rescue