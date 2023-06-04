Russia’s Return to Africa : Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discusses Moscow’s strategic decision to return to Africa for long-term policy and practice.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, has declared that Moscow’s return to Africa is a strategic decision due to geopolitical changes. He emphasized that the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, scheduled for July, is part of a long-term policy to regain a presence on the continent. Bogdanov also noted that Russia is not imposing anything on African countries and is working to help them in the UN Security Council and other structures. He wished African friends further development and stronger sovereignty to support their economic opportunities. Africa Day, celebrated annually on May 25th, marks the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (now the African Union) in 1963. However, research reports have criticized Russia’s policy in Africa, highlighting weaknesses such as a lack of a public strategy, insufficient personnel, and disorganized lobbying. Additionally, the South African Institute of International Affairs emphasized the need for real steps to support Russian initiatives in Africa and warned that former colonial powers may continue to control economic investment and development.

