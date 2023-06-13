Russia’s Foreign Minister advocates for closer ties with India’s rival: What prompted the endorsement of friendship by Putin’s envoy?

Russia expresses interest in strong relationship with Pakistan

A consignment of oil from Russia has recently reached Karachi port in Pakistan, leading to a statement from the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, expressing a desire for a strong and comprehensive relationship with Pakistan. This statement came on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Russia-Pakistan relations and has received significant attention in Pakistani media.

This statement is indicative of a positive change in relations between the two countries, with both sides expressing a desire to deepen their relationship. In April, a historic agreement was signed between the two countries, leading to the first consignment of oil from Russia to Pakistan at concessional rates.

Lavrov highlighted the long history of cooperation between the two countries, including Soviet involvement in the construction of the Pakistan Steel Mill and the commissioning of the Guddu Thermal Power Plant. He expressed Russia’s respect for cultural and civilizational diversity and a desire for constructive cooperation in various fields.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has also expressed a similar desire for improved relations with Russia.

Overall, there is a growing optimism for better ties between Russia and Pakistan, with both sides committed to strengthening their relationship.

“Pakistan-Russia friendship long live” – Sergei Lavrov

