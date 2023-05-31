“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”: “The Foreign Desk: Russia’s Violation of International Law in Invading Ukraine Expressed in 5 Ways”

This past week, Russia issued an arrest warrant for International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan. A Russian-owned news agency, TASS, reported that Khan was added to Russia’s Interior Ministry’s wanted list. This follows Moscow’s cases against Khan and three ICC judges launched shortly after Putin’s arrest warrant over war crimes allegations was issued in March. In light of these recent events, here are five reasons why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its ensuing war crimes are clear violations of international law:

Violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and the Recourse to Force:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent war crimes do not qualify under either of the two exceptions outlined in the UN Charter for the use of force. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has been violated since Russia’s military occupation of Crimea in 2014. Furthermore, Russia’s interest, and ensuing invasion of Ukraine stems from irredentist claims that Ukraine is still a part of “Mother Russia.” None of these reasons and actions stem from a clear and imminent threat to Russia’s territorial integrity or political independence under Article 2(4)—if anything, Russia’ actions give international legal credence and justification to Ukraine’s military self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter.

Violation of Crimes Against Humanity Under the Rome Statute:

Vladimir Putin’s, as well as Russia’s Commissioner of Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova’s illegal deportation of children in Ukraine is a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute. Putin and Lvova-Belova are technically safe from universal prescriptive and enforcement jurisdiction from any country that seeks to extradite them as long as they stay in Russia or in countries they know will not seek jurisdiction for their crimes.

Violation of the Hague and Geneva Conventions on International Humanitarian Law:

Russia has attacked innocent civilians during its invasion and ongoing war with Ukraine, whether directly or as a result of disproportionate use of weapons and violence, breaking both cardinal rules of the law relating to conduct of hostilities. While international humanitarian law requires discrimination between combatants and noncombatants, Russia vehemently refuses to do so. According to the Human Rights Watch, Russian forces have carried out indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and targeted energy infrastructure, leaving citizens in Ukraine without electricity, water and heat. Ultimately, these attacks on illegitimate targets have caused widespread and unnecessary suffering.

Violation of pacta sunt servanda:

Russia has violated the fundamental principle of pacta sunt servanda, which means that agreements must be kept. Russia has violated its obligations under the Budapest Memorandum, which it signed along with the United States and the United Kingdom in 1994. The memorandum was meant to guarantee Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in exchange for Ukraine giving up its nuclear weapons. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014 constitutes a clear breach of this agreement.

Violation of the International Court of Justice’s Ruling:

In 2019, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Russia must immediately lift its blockade of Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov. Russia’s continued blockade of Ukrainian ports constitutes a violation of the ICJ’s ruling and is a clear violation of international law.

In conclusion, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its ensuing war crimes are clear violations of international law. These violations include the use of force without a valid legal basis, crimes against humanity, violations of international humanitarian law, violation of pacta sunt servanda, and violation of the International Court of Justice’s ruling. It is essential that the international community holds Russia accountable for its actions and works towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

