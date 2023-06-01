“Rustic Mason Jar Wall Sconces” : Handmade Mason Jar Wall Sconces with Fairy Lights and White Peony – Rustic Farmhouse Home Decor for Living Room and Kitchen (Set of 2)

Set of Two Handmade Rustic Wall Sconces with Remote Controlled LED Fairy Lights, White Peony and Hanging Design – Perfect Farmhouse Kitchen Decorations, Wall Home Decor and Living Room Lights



If you’re looking to add a touch of rustic charm to your farmhouse-style home, or if you’re in search of a unique and special gift, our mason jar wall sconce may be just what you need. Inspired by the vintage romance of the countryside, our sconce is the perfect addition to any tranquil, rustic home. Its shabby chic design adds a retro touch to your country cottage, while the warm light emitted from the mason jars creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

Imagine hanging our mason jar sconce on one side of your small courtyard, enjoying the warm glow of the lights as you relax in the evening. When you return home at night, the sconce will guide you in the direction of your front door, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance before you even step inside.

Our sconce is made with the highest quality materials and is handcrafted with care. Not only can you enjoy the beautiful finished product, but you can also take part in the handmade DIY process. Customize the jars with real flowers like roses, carnations, or jasmine, or use candles and other decorative items to create a unique and personalized look.

In each box, you will receive two mason jars with a diameter of 3 inches and a height of 5 inches, as well as two wooden boards measuring 13 x 5.2 x 0.6 inches. Additionally, the kit includes two silk hydrangeas, two polyethylene grasses, two LED strip timer lights, and two 8-mode remote controls.

Our mason jar sconce is not only a beautiful piece of wall decor, but it also serves a practical purpose. With a timer function that allows for automatic turning on and off each day, you can save time and effort while still enjoying the warm and inviting glow of the lights. With eight different lighting modes to choose from, there’s always a mode that suits your mood and the occasion.

This exquisite wall decor also makes for a thoughtful and unique gift. Each sconce is unique and can serve as a perfect decor gift for your friends, family members, or anyone you want to give a special and personalized gift to. It’s perfect for living room decor, bedroom decor, dorm room decor, farmhouse decor, cafes, bars, bistros, bakeries, and more.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a beautiful and unique way to add rustic charm to your home, or if you’re in search of a special and personalized gift, our mason jar wall sconce is the perfect choice. Its shabby chic design, warm glow, and practical features make it a must-have for any rustic home. Whether you’re looking to relax in the evening, host a housewarming party, or create a cozy and inviting ambiance for your loved ones, our sconce is the perfect addition to any home.



