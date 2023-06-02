“Rustic Mason Jar Wall Sconces” : Set of Two Handmade Rustic Wall Sconces with Mason Jar Lights, LED Fairy Lights, White Rose, and Remote Timer – Perfect Farmhouse Kitchen Decorations and Wall Decor for Living Room Sconces.

Handmade Rustic Wall Art with Mason Jar Lights, Remote Timer LED Fairy Lights, White Rose – Set of 2 Farmhouse Kitchen Decorations, Living Room Sconces



If you’re looking for a way to add rustic charm to your farmhouse decor, or need a special gift for someone who loves vintage style, our mason jar wall sconces are the perfect choice. Inspired by the romantic appeal of the farmhouse aesthetic, these shabby chic sconces add a retro touch to any country cottage. Hang them on one side of your small courtyard and enjoy the warm light they provide. When you come home at night, they’ll guide you in the right direction.

Crafted from the highest quality materials, these sconces are handmade with love and care. You can customize the jars with real flowers like roses, carnations, or jasmine, or add candles and other decor to create a personalized touch. We provide everything you need to get started, including 2 mason jars, 2 wooden boards, 2 silk hydrangeas, 2 polyethylene grasses, and 2 LED strip timer lights.

These mason jar sconces are perfect for a variety of different settings, from living room walls to bedroom decor and kitchen decorations. They’re versatile enough to suit any farmhouse theme, adding warmth and romance to your family’s living space. You can also use them as festive decorations for parties, Christmas, Halloween, and Valentine’s Day.

One of the best features of these sconces is the timer function, which allows you to set them to turn on and off automatically every day. This saves you time and effort, and ensures that your sconces are always lit when you need them. There are eight different lighting modes to choose from, so you can always find one that suits your mood.

We take pride in our superb craftsmanship and offer a 12-month warranty on all of our mason jar sconces. Since each one is handmade, there may be some variation in the finished product, but we guarantee that they will all be of the highest quality. If you’re looking for the perfect wall sconces to add rustic charm to your home, click to buy now and experience the magic of our mason jar wall sconces.



