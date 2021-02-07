Rusty Crews Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tech official Rusty Crews died overnight in New Smyrna Beach.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Rusty Crews has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Tech official Rusty Crews died overnight in New Smyrna Beach according an official track source. He had attempted to break up a second post-race fight between two Sportsman division teams after racing concluded prior to his death, according to multiple sources. Details, story TK.
— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) February 7, 2021
Matt Weaver @MattWeaverAW Tech official Rusty Crews died overnight in New Smyrna Beach according an official track source. He had attempted to break up a second post-race fight between two Sportsman division teams after racing concluded prior to his death, according to multiple sources. Details, story TK.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Auburndale Speedway
Our condolences go out to the family of Rusty Crews and New Smyrna Speedway. This situation is the exact reason we suspend and or fine drivers for certain situations. This is the kind of thing that really hurts small tracks across the country. So when drivers and fans post negative things about things that happen at the pit side of the track that they have no idea what happened they don’t know how much damage that can do. No race call, race car or payout money is worth fighting over. Racers are racing to supposedly “have fun”. Our goal is to provide a safe fun place for people to race. We are so sorry for our race community to go through a situation like this.
Randy Higgins Sr.
Rip. What a shame. A young father gone and will never have the chance to see his children grow up.
Cat’s race reports
Sad news out of New Smyrna.
Track official Rusty Crews passed away as a result of an incident that happened last night. From what I’ve read on different sources Rusty was attempting to break up a fight between 2 sportsman race teams.
Bob Finan
Wow, really. Rusty and his family back in the day big supporters of the World Figure Eight Championship races. Prayers to his family.
Phil Jacques
Rusty was the man. Heartbreaking. Only really met him this weekend. Spent a lot of time chatting with him and laughing when he would come around on the bobcat. Just a good dude.
I’m glad my car broke and I just was doing a start and park. Probably saved me a couple grand cause that race was a shitshow.
May be an image of outdoors
Rob Junior
Speechless when I heard. So dumb. I didn’t even know him but wow what a damn shame
Joey Colicchio
Sad Man good people all around..prayers to their family
James Warner
to the family. They need to hold whoever caused this accountable. There is no place for this in racing. Win lose draw you don’t need to fight
Sheree Gaughan
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Michael Jaworecki
Just no words how disgusting this is. So sorry for your loss
Linda Barrow Rodenbaugh
Sorry for your loss Fred’s…very sad! Prayers to his family and friends
Roger Hunt
Going to be a few arrests and court dates. Some one going to jail and possible prison.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.