Rusty Crews Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tech official Rusty Crews died overnight in New Smyrna Beach.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Rusty Crews has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Tech official Rusty Crews died overnight in New Smyrna Beach according an official track source. He had attempted to break up a second post-race fight between two Sportsman division teams after racing concluded prior to his death, according to multiple sources. Details, story TK. — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) February 7, 2021

Auburndale Speedway

Our condolences go out to the family of Rusty Crews and New Smyrna Speedway. This situation is the exact reason we suspend and or fine drivers for certain situations. This is the kind of thing that really hurts small tracks across the country. So when drivers and fans post negative things about things that happen at the pit side of the track that they have no idea what happened they don’t know how much damage that can do. No race call, race car or payout money is worth fighting over. Racers are racing to supposedly “have fun”. Our goal is to provide a safe fun place for people to race. We are so sorry for our race community to go through a situation like this.

Randy Higgins Sr.

Rip. What a shame. A young father gone and will never have the chance to see his children grow up.

Cat’s race reports

Sad news out of New Smyrna.

Track official Rusty Crews passed away as a result of an incident that happened last night. From what I’ve read on different sources Rusty was attempting to break up a fight between 2 sportsman race teams.

Bob Finan

Wow, really. Rusty and his family back in the day big supporters of the World Figure Eight Championship races. Prayers to his family.

Phil Jacques

Rusty was the man. Heartbreaking. Only really met him this weekend. Spent a lot of time chatting with him and laughing when he would come around on the bobcat. Just a good dude.

I’m glad my car broke and I just was doing a start and park. Probably saved me a couple grand cause that race was a shitshow.

Rob Junior

Speechless when I heard. So dumb. I didn’t even know him but wow what a damn shame



Joey Colicchio

Sad Man good people all around..prayers to their family

James Warner

to the family. They need to hold whoever caused this accountable. There is no place for this in racing. Win lose draw you don’t need to fight

Sheree Gaughan

So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

Michael Jaworecki

Just no words how disgusting this is. So sorry for your loss

Linda Barrow Rodenbaugh

Sorry for your loss Fred’s…very sad! Prayers to his family and friends

Roger Hunt

Going to be a few arrests and court dates. Some one going to jail and possible prison.