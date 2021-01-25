Rusty Segler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Men’s Basketball Head Coach Rusty Segler has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Today we are sadden to hear of former Men's Basketball Head Coach Rusty Segler's passing. Coach Segler was a staple the CTX Men's Basketball program for nearly a decade (1988-96) and was inducted into the CTX Hall of Fame in 2019. We keep his family in our thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/HjDQFIiiAf — Concordia Athletics (@CTXAthletics) January 25, 2021

