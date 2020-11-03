Ruth Hunt Death -Dead : Ruth Hunt, #InvictusGames competitor and Australian Army captain has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ruth Hunt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

” Our Visual Receipts on Twitter: “#RIP Ruth Hunt, #InvictusGames competitor and Australian Army captain, dies aged 37 Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends. ”

#RIP Ruth Hunt, #InvictusGames competitor and Australian Army captain, dies aged 37 Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.https://t.co/mMJuiqeccd — Our Visual Receipts (@VisualReceipts) November 2, 2020

Tributes

RIP #RuthHunt. Thank you for the light you brought to this world. #InvictusGames https://t.co/lJegxKJLFF — Chamomile Honey (@chamomile_hon) November 2, 2020