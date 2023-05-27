RV fire in East Knoxville today : In East Knoxville, RV Fire Leaves Man Injured and Dog Deceased

In East Knoxville, RV Fire Results in Man’s Injury and Dog’s Death today 2023.

An RV caught fire in East Knoxville, resulting in the death of a dog and minor burns to one of the two men who were working on the engine. The injured man declined hospital treatment. The Knoxville Fire Department reported that the RV was completely destroyed.

Diamond Carroll

