“RV trip planning”: “Beginner’s Guide: Planning Your First RV Trip – Where to Start?”

How Do I Plan My First RV Trip?

If you’re a new RV owner, planning your first trip can seem daunting. But don’t worry, our RV Lifestyle community has plenty of helpful advice to get you started. Here are some practical tips:

1. DON’T Plan Your First RV Trip

The easiest way to plan your first RV trip is to rely on others who have gone before you. Ready-made RV itineraries are tried and proven to be great adventures. You can simply Google “(your chosen destination) RV itinerary (or travel guide)” and look through the results. Or, check out our list of RV Adventure guides that we have made during our 11+ years of RV travels.

2. Pick a Theme

A fun and exciting way to kickstart your RV trip planning is by picking a theme that aligns with your interests and passions. Consider which theme will add a unique and cohesive element to your journey. Once you’ve decided on a theme, you can then schedule your trip around it, mapping out destinations and activities that relate to your chosen theme.

3. Create a Bucket List

Sit down with your travel companions and compile a bucket list of places you’ve always wanted to visit. Prioritize your bucket list by balancing your desired destinations with practical considerations. Research each location, gather information about the attractions, and evaluate their feasibility for your RV trip.

4. Choose a Specific Environment

To plan your first RV trip, choose an environment that resonates with your preferences. Consider whether you’re drawn to the tranquility of lush forests, the majestic beauty of mountains, the serenity of the beach, or the intrigue of a desert. You can also choose this environment based on the time of year you’re traveling.

5. Find Inspiration from RV Travel Blogs and Videos

There is a wealth of content available online, including travel vlogs (video blogs), destination guides, and RV-specific channels that can provide valuable insights and recommendations. You can do a Google search for “rv travel ideas,” “rv travel itineraries,” or “inspiration for RV trip” and you’ll get all kinds of helpful results.

Additional Resources

If you need more help planning your RV trip, check out our list of additional resources:

RV Adventure guides

Amazing Bucket List from Our RV Lifestyle Community

13 Favorite National Parks for RV Camping (By REAL RVers)

RV Lifestyle YouTube channel and Podcast

Rv travel ideas, rv travel itineraries, or inspiration for RV trip on Google

Rv Lifestyle Facebook group and newsletter

