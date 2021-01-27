Ryan Boles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Cadets Ryan Boles has Died.

Cadets Ryan Boles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2021.

Holick’s Mfg. Co. is at Holick’s Mfg. Co. 1h · Bryan, TX · It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of one of our very own Cadets Ryan Boles ’24. He was a member of Squadron 8 and was on the road to becoming an officer in the Air Force. Today we offer our deepest prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Cadets. 2222 3 Comments Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Holick’s Mfg. Co. – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

RIP Cadet Ryan Boles

Commandant, Corps of Cadets, Texas A&M University

It is with extreme sadness that I confirm the death of cadet Ryan Boles ‘24, a member of the Corps of Cadets. Ryan was a freshman Political Science major from Boerne, Texas. He was a member of Squadron 8 and was also a member of the Fish Drill Team. He joined the Corps to develop his leadership skills and help others through military service. Ryan was pursuing an Air Force contract and hoped to use the skills developed in the Corps to help him succeed in a career in the Air Force, protecting our nation. His loss will affect all of us for a long time to come.

I want to offer my condolences to Ryan Boles’ family, friends, and fellow cadets on his loss. We all stand together as Aggies today as we mourn the loss of one of our own. All of us will miss Ryan. I hope the Boles family takes solace in knowing Ryan will never be forgotten, and the unique Aggie spirit of camaraderie that is such an integral part of Texas A&M and the Corps of Cadets will hold fast to support them in this very difficult time.

Funeral details will be published as soon as they are available. Thank you for your concern, prayers and support of Ryan, his family, and his fellow cadets – the Aggie family at its very best. God Bless Ryan and the entire Boles family.

“We are the Aggies, the Aggies are we.”

True to each other, as Aggies can be.”

HERE