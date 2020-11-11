Ryan Bost Death –Dead-Obituaries : Evanston Shooting Claimed the Live of Young Basketball Player.

Former Evanston Township High School basketball player Ryan Bost died Monday, reportedly the victim of a shooting incident in Chicago.

Bost, 20, reportedly was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement posted online on November 10. 2020 by the Chicago Tribune.

