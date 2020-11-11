Ryan Bost Death –Dead-Obituaries : Evanston Shooting Claimed the Live of Young Basketball Player.
Former Evanston Township High School basketball player Ryan Bost died Monday, reportedly the victim of a shooting incident in Chicago.
Bost, 20, reportedly was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement posted online on November 10. 2020 by the Chicago Tribune.
Former Evanston basketball player Ryan Bost, 20, died Monday after he was shot while sitting in the back seat of a parked car in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago, officials said.
Weather permitting there will be a candlelight vigil for Ryan Bost tonight at 9:00pm
@ 1824 Foster Street
Posted by LaShanda Banks on Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Tributes.
Evanston Live wrote
Evanston Live TV sends love to the Bost family for the loss of Ryan Bost. Bost graduated ETHS in 2019 and excelled on the basketball team. His life came to a tragic end yesterday after being shot in Chicago yesterday off Howard Street. Our hearts and prayers to his family, team, and friends…
