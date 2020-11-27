Ryan Brady Car Accident Los Angeles –Dead-Obituaries : Max Perenchio and Ryan Brady of the Atlantic Records has Died from LA Car Accident.

gutted to hear the news about Ryan Brady today. We came up as assistants together and he was always the most positive energy in the room. He had hilarious stories always (my favorite had to deal with rental cars being left in undisclosed locations across cities and him having to find them). Ryan was a bright light that touched so many people. sending my love to his family and everyone he touched.

Bethany Stutzman Windmill wrote

So very sorry for the loss of your friend! Praying for peace for all those who knew and loved him.

Monica Trujillo wrote

It’s such a beautiful encounter…when meeting someone such as this man! I’m so happy for you Forest that he and you connected…I’m sure the respect was mutual.

I don’t know why some people leave this life journey seemingly at the pinnacle of their own life.

My heart is sharing this painful moment… sending you light and love ..may His beautiful life be a living legacy of truth, authenticity and hope. A massive hug to you right now. /:)\

Toni Lynne Cousineau wrote

He sounds like a heck of a human being!! So very sorry for your loss…. there are never enough words to express one’s sorrow…. hold all those wonderful memories close to your heart and you will always have him near!! HUGS and LOVE