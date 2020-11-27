Ryan Brady Car Accident Los Angeles -Dead-Obituaries : Max Perenchio and Ryan Brady of the Atlantic Records has Died from LA Car Accident.

By | November 28, 2020
0 Comment

Ryan Brady, 34 and Max Perenchio, 33 has died after a fatal car accident in Los Angeles , Californis, according to a statement posted online on November 27.  2020.

The crash occurred a little after 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard, according to a police officer at the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division.

The vehicle struck a center divider, went off the road and struck a tree, he said, adding that both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, MyNewsLA reported

What an absolute gut-punch waking up to this news today! RIP Ryan Brady, Brady Ryan!

Where to even start? I think the…

Posted by Forest Blakk on Thursday, November 26, 2020

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

gutted to hear the news about Ryan Brady today. We came up as assistants together and he was always the most positive energy in the room. He had hilarious stories always (my favorite had to deal with rental cars being left in undisclosed locations across cities and him having to find them). Ryan was a bright light that touched so many people. sending my love to his family and everyone he touched.

Bethany Stutzman Windmill wrote
So very sorry for the loss of your friend! Praying for peace for all those who knew and loved him.

Monica Trujillo wrote 
It’s such a beautiful encounter…when meeting someone such as this man! I’m so happy for you Forest that he and you connected…I’m sure the respect was mutual.
I don’t know why some people leave this life journey seemingly at the pinnacle of their own life.
My heart is sharing this painful moment… sending you light and love ..may His beautiful life be a living legacy of truth, authenticity and hope. A massive hug to you right now. /:)\

Toni Lynne Cousineau wrote 
He sounds like a heck of a human being!! So very sorry for your loss…. there are never enough words to express one’s sorrow…. hold all those wonderful memories close to your heart and you will always have him near!! HUGS and LOVE

