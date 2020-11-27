Ryan Brady Car Accident Los Angeles –Dead-Obituaries : Max Perenchio and Ryan Brady of the Atlantic Records has Died from LA Car Accident.
The crash occurred a little after 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard, according to a police officer at the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division.
The vehicle struck a center divider, went off the road and struck a tree, he said, adding that both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, MyNewsLA reported
What an absolute gut-punch waking up to this news today! RIP Ryan Brady, Brady Ryan!
Where to even start? I think the…
Bethany Stutzman Windmill wrote
So very sorry for the loss of your friend! Praying for peace for all those who knew and loved him.
Monica Trujillo wrote
It’s such a beautiful encounter…when meeting someone such as this man! I’m so happy for you Forest that he and you connected…I’m sure the respect was mutual.
I don’t know why some people leave this life journey seemingly at the pinnacle of their own life.
My heart is sharing this painful moment… sending you light and love ..may His beautiful life be a living legacy of truth, authenticity and hope. A massive hug to you right now. /:)\
Toni Lynne Cousineau wrote
He sounds like a heck of a human being!! So very sorry for your loss…. there are never enough words to express one’s sorrow…. hold all those wonderful memories close to your heart and you will always have him near!! HUGS and LOVE
