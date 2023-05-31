Ryan Cabrera net worth: Ryan Cabrera: A Comprehensive Look at His Age, Net Worth, Career, Relationship, Family and More

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child with Husband Ryan Cabrera

WWE star Alexa Bliss has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera. The news of her pregnancy was revealed by Bliss herself through social media. The couple tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony.

Net Worth

Ryan Cabrera, the American singer and musician, has an estimated net worth of around $2 million. His income primarily comes from his successful career in the entertainment industry. While his exact annual earnings are not known, it is safe to assume that he earns hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

With his growing fame and popularity, his net worth is expected to increase significantly in the future. Cabrera enjoys a lavish and comfortable lifestyle, residing in an expensive and cozy property in Los Angeles.

Age

Ryan Cabrera was born on July 18, 1982, in Dallas, Texas, USA. As of now, he is 40 years old.

Relationship

Ryan Cabrera has had a history of relationships with several notable individuals. In 2004, he dated actress Lydia Hearst, followed by a relationship with singer Ashlee Simpson. In 2005, he was involved with singer Jessica Origliasso but reportedly had an affair with Riley Keough, leading to their breakup.

Cabrera then dated Keough for two years. He also had an on-again, off-again relationship with TV personality Audrina Patridge, initially dating in 2010 and reconnecting briefly in 2018. Additionally, Cabrera had brief encounters with Tess Taylor and Hannah Trigwell in the same year.

Career

Ryan Cabrera is best known as an American singer and musician. He gained prominence with his upbeat pop-rock tune “On the Way Down.”

In 2001, Cabrera released his independent album “Elm St.” His major debut single, “On the Way Down,” was released on American radio in May 2004. A few months later, he released his major-label album “Take It All Away,” which included commercially successful singles like “40 Kinds of Sadness.”

In September 2005, he released his second album, “You Stand Watching,” featuring singles like “Shine On” and “Photo.” Cabrera has also made guest appearances on TV shows like “The Hills,” “The Ashlee Simpson Show,” “Score,” “Miz & Mrs.,” and more.

Additionally, he launched the web series “Live From Ryan’s Living Room” in March 2013, featuring celebrity guests such as Chord Overstreet and Tyler Hilton.

Early Life and Education

Ryan was born to Marcos Cabrera and Deborah Ann Cabrera in Dallas, Texas. He attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School and later graduated from the Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. After completing high school, he enrolled at the University of Texas at Dallas but dropped out after a year to pursue a career in music.

Family

Ryan Cabrera’s parents are Marcos Cabrera and Deborah Ann Cabrera. He also has an older brother, although specific information about him is not widely available.

Personal Life

Ryan Cabrera is currently married to Alexa Bliss, a professional wrestler. The couple tied the knot in April 2022 after being engaged since November 2020. The couple has been together since 2019.

