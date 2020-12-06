Ryan Carbone Death –Dead-Obituaries : Teen Killed in fatal accident.
Ryan Carbone has died, according to a statement posted online on December 5. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Ryan Carbone, 16, was from South Whitehall Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
The driver killed Saturday morning on Route 22 in Lehigh County has been identified as a 16-year-old from South Whitehall Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
- Lol people arguing in a post about a young kid losing his life. My lord people. Get a grip. What’s even worse then that is the dope who brought politics into it. No wonder society is the way it is. Politics brought up in a chat about a teen death
- Prayers to family of the teen. Feel bad for the trucker as well for what he has to live with now.Rest easy young man. . Thoughts and prayers to the family and the driver of the truck.So sad that he made poor choices that sealed his fate. I feel so bad for the poor innocent truck drivers that were involved. All they were doing is their jobs. Why was a inexperienced kid driver out at that time to begin with??? Then speeding on top of it. Sad he made a lot of bad decisions that cost him his life.
