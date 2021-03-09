Ryan Cato Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Abused Harlem boy, 10, suffered broken ribs and lacerated spleen, liver, kidneys before his death.
Death Notice for Today March 8. 2021
Ryan Cato has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 8. 2021.
Gabriel’s Tree: A Tribute to Abused, Missing and Murdered Children Poster based in Canada · 5h · Abused Harlem boy, 10, suffered broken ribs and lacerated spleen, liver, kidneys before his death March 8 2021 A man charged with abusing his Manhattan girlfriend’s 10-year-old son until he died of horrific injuries has a history of disturbing domestic violence arrests including a charge that he choked the mother of his own children.
Source: (9) Gabriel’s Tree: A Tribute to Abused, Missing and Murdered Children – Posts | Facebook
Amanda Hamilton
So devastating!!!! What a sweet innocent baby whose mother chose not to protect him. Rest in peace angel….there are many others who will be there to play with you.
Luzdelia Arroyo
How the hell was this over looked for years and no one did anything about it. Unbelievable. I say all the surrounding neighbors are just as guilty. They must of heard screams and cries coming from the apartment.
Latisha Blount
Ayden I will never forget you handsomeness, your coolness, your quietness… I’ll never forget the school trips I would attend and make sure all the kids was good on the bus, from being comfortable, to make sure y’all had lunch or snacks etc… rip baby boy you will be missed by everyone who knew you and loved you!!!
Rebecca Lynn
That poor baby. I’ll never understand it.
May the monsters who did this never know a moments peace for as long as they draw a breath.
Nettie Marie
Bet it made him feel like a big man beating a defenseless child. I hope he gets what he has coming in prison
