Ryan Griffin, victim in fatal car crash after police pursuit in Hinsdale. : Pittsfield man Ryan Griffin identified as victim in fatal crash after police pursuit in Hinsdale

Pittsfield Man Ryan Griffin Dies in Fatal Crash After Police Pursuit in Hinsdale

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Ryan Griffin, a resident of Pittsfield, was the victim in the fatal single-car crash that occurred on Robinson Road in Hinsdale on Saturday night. Griffin died after colliding head-on with a tree following a pursuit by Dalton police, who suspected him of driving under the influence. Griffin was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, which rode on a small stone wall before crashing into the tree. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the State Police Detective Unit and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are handling the case. An autopsy is being performed by the Berkshire County Medical Examiner.

News Source : The Berkshire Eagle

