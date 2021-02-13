Ryan Kelly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Homicide Unit arrested and charged Rahim AHMADZAI, 19, for the death of Ryan Kelly LEGARY.
Homicide Unit arrested and charged Rahim AHMADZAI, 19, for the death of Ryan Kelly LEGARY., according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Winnipeg Police Service 8h · Homicide Update – Arrest: C20-173625 On February 11, 2021, the Winnipeg Police Service, Homicide Unit arrested and charged Rahim AHMADZAI, 19, for the death of Ryan Kelly LEGARY. LEGARY was killed on July 23, 2020, and the Homicide Unit followed up on this investigation. The two men who were unknown to each other became involved in a road-rage incident in the area of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue. They pulled into a nearby parking lot where a verbal dispute escalated, which ended in Rahim AHMADZAI stabbing LEGARY, who subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Rahim AHMADZAI of Winnipeg has been charged with Manslaughter and was detained in custody. As previously released: On July 23, 2020, at approximately 5:25 p.m., Winnipeg Police responded to a report of a male stabbed in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue. An adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Ryan Kelly LEGARY, 43.
Source: (2) Winnipeg Police Service – Posts | Facebook
Debby Gwyllt-Smith
Thank you WPS. So tragic when road rage escalates to this. Condolences to the deceased mans family.
Ileana Bylyna
so sad….people who do this don’t deserve to live…they can sit and rot in jail or be put to death …stay safe WPS – thank you for your service 💙
Gary Simard
Most road rage incidents do not escalate to this level. But it has always amazed me how incensed many people get when they are behind the wheel.
Terry Herie Vermette
How sad is this, if you cannot contain your road rage maybe you should take a course on managing your anger!!!
Dane Bourget
Some punk kid. Hope he doesn’t get parole for a long time
Caliante Silverado
Sorry bro was all that was needed to avoid this whole situation.
Ibrahim Abdullah
Why can’t people control their temper this is very sad, learn to ignore such situations you never know the end result of arguments learn to walk away so you don’t regret at the end walking away is not weakness it’s call maturity
El Elise
RIP Kelly…you were always such an amazing person and great guy. Deeply missed by so many
Kristopher Whittaker
2nd degree at the very least.
Did the accused not follow the victim into the Petro Canada lot when he could have kept driving?
Shows there was intent to escalate.
Bryan Grocholski
That is totally F’ed up that guys guy needs to rot in prison if it was unprevoked..
Sandra McWilliams
Great job wps! Now we all have justice served on the person who killed our friend
Sarah Rogers
Winnipeg Police Service is it Ahmadi or Ahmadzi? His last name is spelled differently twice in the same release.
