Ryan Kelly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Homicide Unit arrested and charged Rahim AHMADZAI, 19, for the death of Ryan Kelly LEGARY.

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Homicide Unit arrested and charged Rahim AHMADZAI, 19, for the death of Ryan Kelly LEGARY., according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Winnipeg Police Service 8h · Homicide Update – Arrest: C20-173625 On February 11, 2021, the Winnipeg Police Service, Homicide Unit arrested and charged Rahim AHMADZAI, 19, for the death of Ryan Kelly LEGARY. LEGARY was killed on July 23, 2020, and the Homicide Unit followed up on this investigation. The two men who were unknown to each other became involved in a road-rage incident in the area of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue. They pulled into a nearby parking lot where a verbal dispute escalated, which ended in Rahim AHMADZAI stabbing LEGARY, who subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Rahim AHMADZAI of Winnipeg has been charged with Manslaughter and was detained in custody. As previously released: On July 23, 2020, at approximately 5:25 p.m., Winnipeg Police responded to a report of a male stabbed in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue. An adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Ryan Kelly LEGARY, 43.

Source: (2) Winnipeg Police Service – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Debby Gwyllt-Smith

Thank you WPS. So tragic when road rage escalates to this. Condolences to the deceased mans family.

Ileana Bylyna

so sad….people who do this don’t deserve to live…they can sit and rot in jail or be put to death …stay safe WPS – thank you for your service 💙

Gary Simard

Most road rage incidents do not escalate to this level. But it has always amazed me how incensed many people get when they are behind the wheel.

Terry Herie Vermette

How sad is this, if you cannot contain your road rage maybe you should take a course on managing your anger!!!

Dane Bourget

Some punk kid. Hope he doesn’t get parole for a long time



Caliante Silverado

Sorry bro was all that was needed to avoid this whole situation.

Ibrahim Abdullah

Why can’t people control their temper this is very sad, learn to ignore such situations you never know the end result of arguments learn to walk away so you don’t regret at the end walking away is not weakness it’s call maturity

El Elise

RIP Kelly…you were always such an amazing person and great guy. Deeply missed by so many

Kristopher Whittaker

2nd degree at the very least.

Did the accused not follow the victim into the Petro Canada lot when he could have kept driving?

Shows there was intent to escalate.

Bryan Grocholski

That is totally F’ed up that guys guy needs to rot in prison if it was unprevoked..

Sandra McWilliams

Great job wps! Now we all have justice served on the person who killed our friend

Sarah Rogers

Winnipeg Police Service is it Ahmadi or Ahmadzi? His last name is spelled differently twice in the same release.