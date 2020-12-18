Ryan Michael Maguire Death -Dead – Obituary : Ryan Michael Maguire has Died .

Ryan Michael Maguire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Alma College Scots @AlmaScots Rest in peace to Ryan Michael Maguire, a former @AlmaScotsFB kicker. Our thoughts are with the Maguire family and all of Ryan’s friends.

