Ryan Nicole Falconer Death –Dead-Obituaries : Howard University Bison, Ryan Nicole Falconer of Atlanta has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Ryan Nicole Falconer, a 2020 graduate of Woodward Academy has died, according to a statement posted online on October 27. 2020.
Ryan was a blooming Bison of the pandemic freshman class at Howard University.
A statement posted on Gofundme., an online fundraiser created to help the deceased family reads in part
We request that, in lieu of flowers and food, donations can be made to the Ryan Nicole Falconer Scholarship Fund in loving memory.
Ryan Nicole Falconer Scholarship Fund https://t.co/kUYBHKF9Y1
— Sydneympoe (@Winniedapoe) October 30, 2020
Ryan Nicole Falconer Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.