Ryan Shea Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ryan Shea has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Ryan Shea has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
So sad to hear of Ryan Shea's passing of @instinctmag due to covid-19. He was a writer who used to make the 'Bears you should know' lists which provided our community with positive role models to follow. A lovely effervescent character & a positive LGBT role model himself. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ydBm2TJDrs
— Paul Bloomer (@thatpaulbloomer) February 19, 2021
