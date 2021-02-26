Ryan Wilcoxen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Owen Valley Baseball Coach Ryan Wilcoxen has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

OVHS has suffered a loss of one of their own. To honor Coach Ryan Wilcoxen and his life-giving legacy of organ donation, we are asking other high schools join us in turning on their baseball lights for the next 48 hours. @ovhs_patriots @Coach_Wilcoxen #socsowen @INDonorNetwork pic.twitter.com/AoFkW49LBe — Spencer-Owen Community School Corporation (@SpencerOwenCSC) February 25, 2021

RT @PHWolvesAD: Parke Heritage HS extends our deepest condolences to Owen Valley Baseball Coach Ryan Wilcoxen’s family and the entire OV Patriot community. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.



Seymour Owls Baseball

Owen Valley High School has suffered the loss of one of their own. Head Baseball Coach Ryan Wilcoxen was admitted to the hospital with a hematoma in his brain on Friday, February 19th. The extent of his injuries were significant enough that his family has had to make the difficult decision to keep him comfortable through the last stages of his life. Coach Wilcoxen wished to be an organ donor. This means, within 48 hours, he will be wheeled through the hospital for an “Honor Walk” and taken into surgery to donate his organs.

Seymour High School is joining other high schools by turning its baseball lights on for the next 48 hours to honor Coach Ryan Wilcoxen. In life, he gave to others and will be doing the same with his passing.