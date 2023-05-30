Ryan Williams, Nitro Circus and BMX rider, mourns the death of Luke Burland on the Sunshine Coast

Luke Burland, Sunshine Coast BMX Rider, Passes Away

The BMX community is mourning the loss of Luke Burland, a Sunshine Coast rider who passed away on Saturday, July 17th. The 28-year-old was a well-known figure in the local BMX scene, known for his talent and passion for the sport.

Burland’s Legacy

Burland’s legacy will live on through his impressive BMX career and the impact he had on the community. He was a dedicated rider who pushed himself to new heights, and his hard work paid off with multiple podium finishes in competitions across Australia. His love for BMX extended beyond his own success, as he was known for inspiring and mentoring younger riders in the community.

Nitro Circus Tribute

Burland’s talent and passion were also recognized by the world-renowned Nitro Circus. In a tribute post on their Instagram page, Nitro Circus stated, “Luke was a great rider and an even better person. He was always pushing himself and inspiring others to do the same.” The post included a video of Burland performing an impressive backflip in a Nitro Circus show.

Ryan Williams’ Tribute

BMX rider Ryan Williams, also known as R-Willy, posted a heartfelt tribute to Burland on his Instagram page. Williams, who is originally from the Sunshine Coast, wrote, “I remember watching Luke ride when I was younger and being blown away by his talent. He was always so supportive of me and my career, and I will never forget that.” Williams also shared a photo of himself and Burland riding together.

Burland’s Impact on the Community

Burland’s impact on the Sunshine Coast BMX community cannot be overstated. He was a beloved figure who inspired countless riders with his talent, dedication, and kindness. His legacy will continue to inspire riders for years to come.

A Tragic Loss

The loss of Luke Burland is a tragic one for the BMX community. He was a talented rider, a supportive mentor, and a beloved friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Remembering Luke Burland

The best way to honor the memory of Luke Burland is to continue to push ourselves and inspire others, just as he did. The BMX community will never forget the impact he had on our sport and our lives.

