Ryobi Misting Fan: Essential Summer Equipment: Reviewing the Ryobi Misting Fan

Take Your Outdoor Game Up A Level With Ryobi This Summer

Thinking about getting your hands on a Ryobi misting fan to improve your outdoor experience this summer? There are a couple to choose from and bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better (though it is in some cases). We’ll walk you through your options and help you decide which one is the best fit for you.

Why Buy A Ryobi Misting Fan?

A misting fan takes the airflow of a fan and adds a light mist. When the mist lands on your skin, the combination of warm air and airflow creates an effect called evaporative cooling. As the mist evaporates off of you, it draws some of the heat from your skin away, cooling your body where the evaporation is taking place. It’s a difference you can most definitely feel.

The cool thing (sorry, couldn’t help myself) is that you don’t have to use the mist to run the fan. If you just got out of the pool or are sweaty, you can run just the fan and create the same effect.

The High Airflow Option

The largest of Ryobi’s misting fans is the PCL850 Misting Air Cannon. As a hybrid model, it can use either a Ryobi 18V One+ battery or you can plug it in with an extension cord. Use the battery when you need the greatest portability or convenience. Switch over to battery power when you need to run the fan for long periods of time.

As a 12-inch fan, the Misting Air Cannon can deliver up to 1400 CFM and direct the cooling mist up to 15 feet away. Low speed nets 920 CFM for when you need lighter airflow.

Water comes from a standard garden hose and that’s an important distinction. You need a pressurized water source to get the misting action. A simple siphon hose won’t do it.

This one delivers the highest airflow and produces just 52 decibels at low speed, earning the Whisper Series designation. There’s just one thing on our wishlist—a version of this model that oscillates to cover a larger area during our summer cookouts and get-togethers. If you’re already on the Ryobi 18V One+ platform, the bare tool is $149. For $50 more ($199), you get a 4.0Ah battery and charger. Look for this model both in-store and online from Home Depot.

Ryobi 18V One+ Whisper Series Bucket Top Misting Fan

The Go Anywhere Option

For those of you who want a misting fan that doesn’t require a garden hose, Ryobi’s Bucket Top Misting Fan is the way to go. The latest version is the PCL851 which takes over for the previous PMF01 and is now part of the Whisper Series.

This 7.5-inch model can produce 670 CFM at high speed and 340 CFM at low (840/470 FPM if you’re measuring air velocity. Even though those numbers are significantly lower than the Misting Air Cannon, the cooling effect can still reach up to 14 feet.

Thanks to a pump, you can use either a garden hose or siphon water from a bucket. It’s pretty efficient in its water use, consuming 1.1 gallons per hour on low and 1.3 gallons per hour on high. Either way, you get several hours of mist from a 5-gallon bucket.

Just like the previous model, Ryobi designed the PCL851 to fit directly on top of a bucket. It’s a nice touch that reduces the overall amount of space you need for the fan to operate.

The cool thing (sorry, I did it again) is that the bare tool is $71.76, and the kit with a 1.5Ah battery and charger is under $100 ($99).

Ryobi Misting Fan Comparison

Misting Air Cannon

PCL850 Bucket Top Misting Fan

PCL851 Speeds 920/1400 CFM 670/340 CFM Water Supply Garden Hose Garden Hose or Siphon Hose Power Source Ryoni 18V One+ Battery

or AC Extension Cord Ryoni 18V One+ Battery Max Range 15 feet 14 feet Pivoting Head Yes Yes Whisper Series Yes Yes Bare Tool Price $149 $79.76 Kit Price $199 (4.0Ah battery) $99 (1.5Ah battery)

Which Ryobi misting fan is the best for the way you do summer? Let us know in the comments below!

Discover more than 280 products that all work with Ryobi One+ 18V batteries here!

Ryobi Misting Fan Misting Fan Reviews Summer Gear Outdoor Fan Portable Misting Fan

News Source : Pro Tool Reviews

Source Link :Ryobi Misting Fan Reviews – Must-Have Summer Gear/