Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, has died.

Renowned composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71 after battling terminal cancer. The Oscar-winning composer, who was also a founding member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, had revealed his diagnosis in 2022. Despite his health struggles, Sakamoto continued to create and release music, with his last full-length album “12” being released on his 71st birthday in January 2023.

Sakamoto’s impact on the music industry was significant, with his pioneering work in the realm of electronic and synth-pop music inspiring many contemporary artists. His musical legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of musicians and listeners alike.

Born in Tokyo in 1952, Sakamoto began his musical career as a keyboardist for the Japanese electronic music group Yellow Magic Orchestra. The band gained international acclaim in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with Sakamoto’s unique and experimental sound captivatings audiences around the world.

After the disbandment of Yellow Magic Orchestra in 1984, Sakamoto embarked on a successful solo career, winning numerous awards and accolades for his compositions. His work was also frequently featured in film soundtracks, including the award-winning score for Bernardo Bertolucci’s “The Last Emperor.”

In addition to his musical contributions, Sakamoto was also an outspoken environmental and political activist, using his platform to raise awareness about issues such as climate change and the impact of nuclear energy. He was also a staunch advocate for human rights and was involved in various human rights campaigns throughout his career.

Sakamoto’s passing has left a significant void in the music world, with many artists and fans mourning his loss. His contributions to music and his unwavering commitment to social and environmental causes will undoubtedly continue to inspire and impact generations to come.

Source : @BillboardJP_ENG

