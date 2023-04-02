Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, RIP.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, aged 71, has died after disclosing in June 2022 that he was fighting stage IV cancer. Further details can be found below.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, an iconic Japanese musician, composer, and actor, passed away at the age of 71 on April 2, 2023. He had been battling stage IV cancer, as he revealed in June 2022, and ultimately succumbed to the illness. The news of his passing has left the global music community in mourning.

Sakamoto was a versatile artist who seamlessly blended different genres and styles in his music. He was known for his experimental approach, which combined traditional Japanese music with modern electronic sounds. He was a pioneer of the synth-pop movement in the 1970s and 1980s, and many of his compositions, such as “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence,” have become timeless classics.

Sakamoto’s contributions to the music industry were not limited to his own work. He was also a sought-after collaborator, working with musicians and filmmakers from around the world. He composed the score for the Oscar-winning film “The Last Emperor” and collaborated with David Byrne, Iggy Pop, and other renowned musicians.

Throughout his career, Sakamoto was also a vocal advocate for environmental causes and social justice. He was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and used his platform to raise awareness about issues such as climate change, nuclear disarmament, and human rights.

Sakamoto’s passing is a significant loss for the music world and beyond. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists and activists. As fans and colleagues mourn his passing, they also celebrate his life and the incredible impact he had on the world.

Source : @anizeen

