Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese Composer, Dies After Cancer Fight

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician and composer, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Renowned Japanese musician and film composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away after battling cancer, according to a statement from his recording company, Avex. Sakamoto, who was initially diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, revealed in 2022 that he had terminal cancer, one year after disclosing that he suffered from rectal cancer. Despite being ill, Sakamoto continued to work on music until his passing, with his latest full-length album, “12,” released in January. He was considered a pioneer of electronic music and founded Yellow Magic Orchestra alongside Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi in the late 1970s.

Sakamoto’s contributions to Hollywood movies also earned him accolades, including an Oscar and a Grammy for his work on the 1987 film “The Last Emperor.” He also starred in “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence,” which won a BAFTA Award for Best Film Music. Born in Tokyo in 1952, Sakamoto began studying music at the age of ten and was heavily influenced by the Beatles and Debussy.

In addition to his musical legacy, Sakamoto was a pacifist and spoke out against nuclear power after the Fukushima nuclear plant meltdowns in 2011. His passing has been mourned by fans worldwide, and the statement from Avex expressed gratitude to his medical team who treated him both in the U.S. and Japan, as well as to his fans. A private funeral service for Sakamoto has been held with close friends and family. “Ars longa, vita brevis,” a phrase that Sakamoto loved and referenced, was included in the statement, emphasizing the longevity of art beyond human life.

With a career spanning over four decades, Sakamoto’s impact on the music industry will be felt for years to come. His legacy as a musician and film composer will continue to inspire many, amplifying his message of pacifism and unity.