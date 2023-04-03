Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese composer, passes at 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a composer from Japan, has passed away at the age of 71.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Pioneer in Synthpop and Film Scoring, Dies at 71

The music industry mourns the loss of Ryuichi Sakamoto, the legendary composer and Yellow Magic Orchestra co-founder. According to a statement from his management, the celebrated artist passed away on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at the age of 71. His death comes after a prolonged battle with colon cancer, which he had previously disclosed in a statement in January 2021.

Sakamoto’s contribution to the world of music is immense. He graduated from the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music with a degree in composition and a masters in music. He built on this foundation of classical music, bringing it to the forefront of experimental electronic music. In the 70s, Sakamoto began his musical journey as a session musician and arranger. Still, his passion for electronic music, particularly synthesizers, would lead to his solo debut album, Thousand Knives.

In 1977, Sakamoto, along with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi, were invited to contribute to Hosono’s album, Paraiso. This collaboration piqued the three musicians’ interest, leading to the formation of the Yellow Magic Orchestra. The band’s self-titled debut album in 1978 is noted for its impact on the synthpop genre, and the follow-up BGM became the first album to feature the Roland TR-808 drum machine.

The Yellow Magic Orchestra disbanded in 1983, and Sakamoto went on to establish himself as an accomplished composer and collaborator. In the same year, he composed his first major film score for Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, where he also acted alongside David Bowie. Sakamoto’s talent in film scoring became undeniable, winning him numerous awards, including an Oscar, a Grammy, and a Bafta for his work on The Revenant.

Sakamoto continued to be creative even while undergoing treatment for cancer. His management, Commmons, stated that Sakamoto “lived with music until the very end.” Commmons expressed appreciation for Sakamoto’s fans and the medical professionals who supported him throughout his health journey. They honored his wishes and held a funeral service among close family members.

Tributes from the music industry flooded social media after the announcement of Sakamoto’s passing. Rough Trade called him one of the best to do it, and David Bowie Official expressed sorrow and gratitude for Sakamoto’s contributions. Music journalist Maryanne Hobbs tweeted that Sakamoto taught her the greatest lesson, that “every mistake is a gift.”

The world has lost a musical pioneer and a true artist. Still, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of musicians and music enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: Ryuichi Sakamoto – Facebook