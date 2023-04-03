Ryuichi Sakamoto, ‘Last Emperor’ Composer, Dies at 71

At the age of 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto, the composer of the score for ‘The Last Emperor’, has passed away in Japan.

Legendary Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, famous for his scores in epic films such as “The Last Emperor” and “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence”, has passed away at the age of 71. The prolific musician was also an accomplished actor and co-founder of the pioneering electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). Despite battling cancer, Sakamoto continued to work in his home studio whenever his health permitted. An anti-nuclear campaigner and environmental activist, he took a year-long hiatus in 2014 to undergo treatment for throat cancer. Although he was later cured, he announced in January 2021 that he had been diagnosed with rectal cancer.

Born with a love for music, Sakamoto was introduced to the piano as a toddler. During his high school years, he rode Tokyo commuter trains so crammed that he counted the noises of the ride as an amusement. A student of ethnomusicology at Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music, he was particularly interested in Japanese traditional music, as well as Indian and African musical traditions. One of his musical heroes was French composer Claude Debussy, who heavily influenced his work. Embracing electronic music, Sakamoto and his fellow musicians Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi formed YMO in 1978, bringing them both domestic and international fame.

Sakamoto’s first score was for the 1983 film “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence”, in which he played the commandant of a prisoner of war camp alongside David Bowie. The score won a BAFTA, but his most lauded work was his composition for 1987’s “The Last Emperor”, which earned him an Oscar, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe. Fans have expressed their condolences on social media, remembering Sakamoto as a maestro whose music enriched their lives and changed their world view.

In December 2022, Sakamoto gave what was likely his final concert, which was broadcasted online as a virtual farewell to his fans. Though he acknowledged his declining strength, he put together a concert that could be enjoyed normally. His loss will be mourned by many in the music industry and beyond, but his lasting contributions to the world of music and film will endure.

