Ryuichi Sakamoto, Musician and Composer, Passes Away

World-renowned composer, producer, artist, and environmental activist Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away at the age of 71. His office announced his death on Sunday, March 28, 2022, with the funeral already held only with close relatives in attendance. The exact cause of death remains unknown, but he revealed battling Stage IV cancer in 2022. A native of Tokyo, Sakamoto started studying music writing at the age of 10 and was influenced by the Beatles and Debussy. He participated in student demonstrations as a high school student in the late 1960s. In 1978, he made his debut with the album “Thousand Knives,” with a diverse résumé that includes pioneering electronic works with the legendary techno group Yellow Magic Orchestra, which he formed with Yukhiro Takahashi, who died last January, and Haruomi Hosono.

Sakamoto was known for his trademark Mao-style outfits and hits like “Behind the Mask,” “Rydeen,” “Technopolis,” and “Solid State Survivor.” He produced globally inspired pop albums and numerous classical compositions, two operas, and almost 40 original film scores for directors, including Bernardo Bertolucci, Pedro Almodóvar, Brian De Palma, and Alejandro González Iñárritu. His film soundtracks received prestigious honors, including an Academy Award in 1988, two Golden Globes, and a BAFTA Film Award. One of his last movie scores was for Andrew Levitas’ “Minamata,” which starred Johnny Depp. As an actor, Sakamoto starred in “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” and had a supporting role in “The Last Emperor.”

Apart from his music and film work, Sakamoto was also an environmental activist who promoted denuclearization and world peace. He led More Trees, a forest conservation group established in 2007. He became music director of the Tohoku Youth Orchestra, formed by children affected by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster in Japan’s Tohoku region. The disaster caused Sakamoto to become a strong voice of support for the victims.

In recent years, Sakamoto made considerable contributions to the art world with solo and collaborative installations and multi-piece exhibitions presented in galleries and museums worldwide. His most recent album, “12,” was released earlier this year, featuring 12 songs selected from a collection of musical sketches he recorded like a sound diary between 2021 and 2022 during his battle with cancer.

Sakamoto’s former wife, singer-songwriter Akiko Yano, and musician Miu Sakamoto are his daughter.

