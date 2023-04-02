Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away at the age of 71.

At the age of 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away.

Legendary Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Passes Away at 71

Introduction The music world is in mourning as composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. Despite battling cancer since 2014, the Japanese musician continued to create works in his home studio until the very end.

A Life Dedicated to Music Ryuichi Sakamoto has always lived with music, and his passion for it was unwavering throughout his career that spanned more than five decades. His creativity and talent knew no bounds, as he remained a master of multiple compositional forms, including experimental electronic, piano pieces inspired by Bach, and film scores. He was a member of Yellow Magic Orchestra, the pioneering electronic band he co-founded in Tokyo in 1978 with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi, which broke up in 1984.

As a successful solo artist, Sakamoto’s music was hugely influential, particularly his track “Riot in Lagos” from his 1980 solo album “B-2 Unit,” which inspired early electro and hip hop artists like Afrika Bambaata and Mantronix.

Aside from music, Sakamoto also dabbled in acting, having starred in “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence” alongside David Bowie in 1983, as well as writing the main theme, “Forbidden Colours,” which he recorded with David Sylvian.

The Battle with Cancer Sakamoto was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, causing him to take a year off from music to focus on his health. Although the cancer went into remission, he was diagnosed with rectal cancer in 2020. In an essay published in June 2022, he shared that he had undergone surgery in late 2021 to remove cancer that had spread to both lungs and was still battling stage four cancer.

Despite his illness, Sakamoto was still passionate about creating music until his passing. He shared a livestream concert titled “Ryuichi Sakamoto: Playing the Piano 2022” in December, which he recorded separately and edited together due to his weakening strength.

The Legacy of Ryuichi Sakamoto Ryuichi Sakamoto’s legacy as a musician is immense, with numerous awards under his belt, including an Oscar, a Grammy, a Bafta, and two Golden Globes for his work as a film composer. He scored films such as “The Last Emperor,” “The Sheltering Sky,” “Little Buddha,” and “The Revenant.”

His final album, “12,” was released on January 17, which also happened to be his 71st birthday. His dedication to music and creativity will continue to inspire generations to come.

Final Words Ryuichi Sakamoto’s family held a private funeral service for him, fulfilling his strong wishes. As his career comes to an end, we reflect on one of his favorite quotes, “Ars longa, vita brevis” (Art is long, life is short). Thank you, Ryuichi Sakamoto, for a lifetime of dedication to music.