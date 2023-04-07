S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole dies at 46

Paul Cattermole, an early-2000s member of the British pop group S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46, just weeks after the band’s announcement of a reunion tour. He was a beloved member of the group, and his passing has left the music community in mourning.

Fondly Remembered By Family and Fans

In a statement released on Friday, the band and Cattermole’s family said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother, Paul Cattermole.” They went on to explain that he was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday, and pronounced dead later that afternoon.

While the cause of death remains unknown, authorities have assured the public that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

Members of S Club 7 took to social media to express their grief, stating that they are “truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”