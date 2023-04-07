S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole dies at 46

At the age of 46, Paul Cattermole, member of the British pop group S Club 7, has passed away.
Paul Cattermole, of British Pop Group S Club 7, Dies at 46
Beloved Member of S Club 7
Paul Cattermole, an early-2000s member of the British pop group S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46, just weeks after the band’s announcement of a reunion tour. He was a beloved member of the group, and his passing has left the music community in mourning.
Fondly Remembered By Family and Fans
In a statement released on Friday, the band and Cattermole’s family said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother, Paul Cattermole.” They went on to explain that he was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday, and pronounced dead later that afternoon.
While the cause of death remains unknown, authorities have assured the public that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.
Members of S Club 7 took to social media to express their grief, stating that they are “truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”
A Brief History of S Club 7
Formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls, S Club 7 rose to fame via a TV show about a pop band, in which the members played fictionalized versions of themselves. The band quickly became a sensation in the UK, with a string of upbeat hits including “Don’t Stop Movin’,” bubblegum pop classic “Reach”, and the ballad “Never Had a Dream Come True,” which was also a top 10 hit in the United States.
In 2002, the group performed at a Buckingham Palace concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 50 years on the throne. Unfortunately, Cattermole left the group the same year, leading to its eventual disbandment.
Despite their split in 2003, however, S Club 7 has remained popular throughout the years, and their reunion tour was eagerly awaited by fans.
A Tragic End to a Promising Career
With the passing of Paul Cattermole, the music industry has lost a beloved and talented performer. His contributions to S Club 7’s success will never be forgotten, and he will be fondly remembered by fans around the world.
We extend our deepest sympathies to Cattermole’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.