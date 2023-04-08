S Club 7 reunion unsure after Paul Cattermole’s death

The Fate of the S Club 7 25th Anniversary Reunion Tour is Uncertain Following Paul Cattermole’s Death

Paul Cattermole, one of the original members of London pop group S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46. His death comes almost two months after the group announced a reunion tour initially set to kick off in Fall to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The fate of the tour is now uncertain.

Created in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, S Club 7 commanded much of the UK pop music scene in the early 2000s following their BBC television series, “Miami 7.” The group’s hits include “Bring It All Back” and “Never Had a Dream Come True,” both of which reached the Top 10 in the United States. S Club 7 released four studio albums and won two BRIT Awards, including British Breakthrough Act. Alongside Cattermole, original members included Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens.

Remembering Paul Cattermole

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the band wrote. “He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Paul left the group in 2002 to perform with the nu-metal band Skua, resulting in S Club dropping the “7” from their name. Cattermole often struggled financially after separating from the group, filing for bankruptcy, and even putting his BRIT Award up for sale on eBay.

In 2015, Cattermole reunited with the group, but they have not performed together in eight years. In February, they announced an 11-date reunion tour set for this fall to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Reunion Tour

While a cause of death has yet to be announced, authorities have indicated no suspicious circumstances. The band has not released any statements regarding the future of the tour since the news of Cattermole’s passing.

With his powerful vocals and unique presence, Cattermole was an integral part of S Club 7, and his passing is a significant loss. Fans around the world will remember him and his contributions to the music industry.