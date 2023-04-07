S Club 7 Singer Dies at Age 46

The music industry has lost a true talent as Paul Cattermole was found dead at his home in Dorset on Thursday afternoon. The former member of the iconic group S Club 7 was just weeks away from embarking on a reunion tour with his bandmates when he passed away.

Cause of Death Unknown

Although the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, his family has revealed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his sudden passing. In a statement issued by both S Club 7 and his family, they expressed their deep sadness at the loss of a beloved son, brother, and band member.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole. Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends, and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

A Devastated Band Pays Tribute

S Club 7 has also released a statement expressing their deep shock and pain at the loss of their friend and bandmate. They said, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

A Life Lost Too Soon

Paul Cattermole was a much-loved member of the music industry and had a legion of fans around the world. He will always be remembered as a talented musician, songwriter, and performer who brought joy and happiness to millions through his music. His sudden passing has left the music world in shock and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.