S Club 7 Singer, Paul Cattermole, Dies at 46 – Fans Stunned

The death of S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has left fans shocked. The 46-year-old singer’s cause of death is currently unknown.

S Club 7, the British pop band created by Simon Fuller, who also managed the Spice Girls, confirmed the death of founding member Paul Cattermole on April 6th. He was 46 years old at the time of his death, which occurred at his home in Dorset. While the cause of death has not been confirmed, local media stated that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Cattermole was seen to be in good health when he was recently captured on camera out for a walk. The band released a statement expressing their deep sorrow and requesting privacy for the family and band members during this difficult time.

S Club 7 was founded by Simon Fuller in 1998 with members Paul Cattermole, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, and Rachel Stevens. The band gained popularity in the UK with hits like “S Club Party” and “Bring It All Back,” and had a number one single with “Never Had a Dream Come True” in the US. They achieved success outside of their music career with their children’s sitcom ‘Miami 7’ on BBC One, which was followed by the program ‘S Club 7 in Miami.’

Cattermole announced in 2002 that he was leaving the group to tour with his previous group, Skua. The remaining members renamed the group S Club before eventually disbanding in 2003. Earlier this year, the band announced their 25th-anniversary tour, which is set to commence in Liverpool in October.

Fans, along with the band, took to Twitter to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late singer. Some expressed concern over his sudden passing, with one fan questioning why nobody was asking questions about it. Another hoped that it wasn’t for the reason that many were thinking but not mentioning. The band, as well as their fans, expressed their deep sadness at the loss of Cattermole, who brought joy to many with his music.