The death of the S Club 7 vocalist, Paul Cattermole, has been reported at the age of 46, only weeks after the group announced their reunion.

Renowned English singer and actor Paul Cattermole has passed away at the age of 46. The singer died at his home in Dorset on the afternoon of April 6th. The official cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Cattermole became famous as a part of the British pop group S Club 7. The band grew immensely popular during the late 1990s and early 2000s and released hits like Don’t Stop Movin’, S Club Party, and Reach. The news of Cattermole’s death comes just weeks after the band had announced a comeback reunion tour.

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

Cattermole’s family announced his death with a statement on Friday: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole. Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023, at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends, and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.” S Club 7 also took to Twitter to share the sad news with their fans.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time,” wrote the band.

Cattermole’s Life and Career

Cattermole started his musical journey with the National Youth Music Theatre. In 1999, he joined S Club 7 after a series of auditions, along with Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens. The band released four chart-topping numbers and one number-one album titled 7. The group also had its television show, Miami 7, on the BBC.

Cattermole left the band in 2002 and rejoined his school-time nu-metal band, Skua. S Club reunited in 2014 and toured across the UK the following year. In February 2023, the band again announced their reunion, with Cattermole set to join them for a tour in the UK and Ireland.

The sudden death of Cattermole has shocked the music industry and his fans across the world. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the singer.

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief over Cattermole’s passing. Television host Vernon Kay tweeted, “This is so very sad. From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and Sclub were always there. He always had time for a chat. RIP.”

“This is so sad. Lovely man, and he was so looking forward to the #sclub7 reunion. Interviewed them all many times and struck by how gentle and shy he was,” tweeted presenter Lorraine Kelly. Actor Jeremy Edwards penned, “RIP Paul Cattermole. My thoughts and love go to all your friends and family. #sclub7.”

The pop music industry has lost an irreplaceable talent, and his fans have lost a beloved artist. Our condolences go out to Paul Cattermole’s family, friends, and fans. May his soul rest in peace!