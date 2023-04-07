S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

Paul Cattermole, 46, passes away and S Club 7 grieves his loss.

After the Unfortunate Death of S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole at 46 Amid Comeback Tour Plans

Former S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46, just weeks after the band announced their comeback tour. His sudden death occurred on Thursday, and while the cause remains unknown, Dorset Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances. The family, as well as the remaining S Club members, have requested privacy during this difficult time.

S Club 7 was one of the most successful pop acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s, delivering hits such as Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’, and S Club Party. They achieved 11 UK top 10 singles, including four number ones, and sold over 10 million albums worldwide. Their impressive career also includes two Brit Awards.

In heartfelt social media posts, Cattermole’s bandmates expressed their devastation and grief, saying, “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.” They also acknowledged their gratitude for the memories they shared with him and emphasized how deeply he will be missed by all.

The sudden demise of Paul Cattermole came as a shock to the music industry and their wide fan base who were anxiously waiting for their reunion tour. The news quickly flooded social media with tributes and condolences from around the world.

Paul Cattermole’s death is a big loss to the music industry, and his contribution to S Club 7’s success will always be remembered. With the announcement of their comeback tour, fans were ready to relive the nostalgia and embrace the music that brought them joy during their childhood.

About S Club 7

S Club 7 was a British pop group formed in 1998 consisting of members Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens. They achieved worldwide success with their upbeat, catchy pop songs and unique dance routines. The group split in 2003 but continued to perform occasional reunions and tours.

Remembering Paul Cattermole’s Contributions to S Club 7

Paul Cattermole played an instrumental role in S Club 7’s music success. He provided lead vocals on a number of their songs and was praised for his powerful voice and stage presence. He was also known for his impressive dancing skills and unique fashion sense, which helped set the group apart.

