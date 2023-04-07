S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

The music industry has been shaken by the tragic news of the unexpected passing of Paul Cattermole, a member of popular pop group S Club 7. Paul was due to reunite with the band for their 25th-anniversary tour, but he was found dead on Thursday afternoon at his home in Dorset.

Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 have released a statement expressing their deep sorrow over the loss of their beloved son and brother, and have requested privacy during this difficult time.

The cause of his death is currently unknown, but Dorset Police confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Fans across the globe have taken to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to his loved ones.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

S Club 7, formed in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, consisted of members Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens. The band gained fame with their own BBC television series ‘Miami 7’ and went on to conquer the British music charts during their five-year career as a group.

During their time together, they had four UK number-one singles, one UK number-one album, and several hits throughout Europe. They also successfully reached the top 10 of the US Hot 100, with their single ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’.

Cattermole’s sudden death has left fans heartbroken and deeply saddened. The world has truly lost a talented performer, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music.