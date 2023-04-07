S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole dies at 46

On Thursday afternoon, Paul Cattermole, a former member of British pop group S Club 7, was found dead at his home in Dorset. The singer was due to be reuniting with the band for a 25th-anniversary tour. In a statement released to the PA news agency, Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said that the cause of death is currently unknown, but there were no suspicious circumstances, according to Dorset Police.

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

S Club 7 posted on Twitter, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

S Club 7 was formed in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller and consisted of members Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens. The group rose to fame quickly by starring in their own BBC television series, Miami 7. In their five years together, S Club 7 had four UK number-one singles, one UK number-one album, and several hits throughout Europe. They also had a top 10 hit on the US Hot 100, with their single ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’.

Despite their success, S Club 7 split up in 2003. However, they recently announced they were reuniting for a 25th-anniversary tour. Paul Cattermole’s unexpected passing has come as a shock to his family, friends, and fans. The singer will be remembered fondly for his contributions to the music industry, and his legacy will forever live on.

Final Thoughts

The unexpected loss of Paul Cattermole has left many in shock and grieving. As we remember him and his impact on the world of music, let us take a moment to appreciate the people in our own lives and cherish the memories we have with them.